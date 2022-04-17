How to get the Flower Wreath head cosmetic in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are many different things to collect in the Wonderlands. While you might want to gather up all the Lucky Dice, someone else might want to collect all the cosmetics. While cosmetics are mostly world drop items that can drop from everywhere, there are 13 rare head cosmetics that can only drop from specific bosses. These cosmetics take a long time to drop, but if you want to be fashionable, then you will need to go the extra mile. Here is how you can get the Flower Wreath head cosmetic in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The Flower Wreath cosmetic item allows you to bring out your inner flower child with a lovely ring of flowers circling your character’s head. This cosmetic isn’t able to be obtained until very late in the game when you finally reach Ossu-Gol Necropolis. This is the second to last area of the game and you will need to be at least level 24 to reach this area unless you want to be underleveled. You will reach Ossu-Gol Necropolis after you complete the Karnok’s Wall section of the game.

Follow the quest through the Ossu-Gol Necropolis until you find the boss at the end. The boss at the end of this area is Knight Mare, a vile combination of Queen Butt Stallion’s head and an undead soldier’s body. Make sure you have shock, poison, and frost weapons to deal with the boss’ health bars. Remember, this cosmetic item is a rare drop so it will take some time to get it to drop. You can make things a little quicker by raising your Loot Luck stat. This can be done by collecting the Lucky Dice and completing the Shrine of Aaron G.