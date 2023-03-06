Fallout 76 is filled with various useful items that you can gather for your camp. Anyone who is familiar with the Fallout series should be familiar with the Fusion Generator. These powerful engines keep the lights on in the wasteland and have survived the falling of the bombs. In Fallout 76, you can build your own Fusion Generators to keep your camp up and running with endless days of electricity. This guide will show you how to get the Fusion Generator in Fallout 76.

Where to find the Fusion Generator plans in Fallout 76

To build camp items, you first need to unlock the plans for them. Each camp item has plans that you can obtain that is hidden somewhere in Appalachia. The Fusion Generator plans can appear in a few places around the map but they also aren’t the easiest ones to obtain. You will have a much easier time getting the plans for the Brewing Station.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Fusion Generator is great for powering anything electrical at your camp and offers 100 electricity for you to use. Building multiple of these powerful machines will run more electrical items than you can build. If you are looking to get your hands on the Fusion Generator plans, you can get them by completing the Powering Up events at the two power stations on the map; Monongah and Thunder Mountain. Of course, the odds of getting the plans are quite small.

The best way to get the plans for the Fusion Generator is to buy them. While you can buy them from other players, you are guaranteed to find the plans at the following vendors:

Free States Vendor in Whitespring Resort

Responders Vendor in Whitespring Resort

Shopping Mall Vendor in Whitepspring Resort

Traveling vendor Grahm

Watoga Vendor Bot in Watoga Station

Vendor Bot Wallace in Berkeley Springs Station

Vendor Bot Chad in Camden Park

Each of these vendors will be able to sell you the plans for the Fusion Generator but you will only be able to obtain them after you reach level 30. The plans for the Fusion Generator aren’t the most expensive and will only cost you around 250 Caps. Despite this, you should make sure to save up your Caps so you have plenty to spare.