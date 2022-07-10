How to farm Fusion Cores in Fallout 76

Fusion Cores are a constant necessity if you like to use Power Armor in Fallout 76. After all, Fusion Cores power these heavy suits of armor and allow them to function. Unfortunately, obtaining Fusion Cores isn’t extremely easy and will often require you to walk the map in search of people selling Fusion Cores or Power Armor that already has Fusion Cores that you can take. Luckily, there is an easier way.

Where to find Fusion Cores

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fusion Cores can be found in a lot of different areas. For starters, you can find them in basic containers like footlockers, safes, crates, and other items that you find across the wasteland. The odds of them appearing in any of these containers is pretty low. You are more likely to find Fusion Cores in Power Armor Chassis that can be found in various locations around the map. Other ways to find Fusion Cores include vendors, other players, and Fusion Core Generators.

How to farm Fusion Cores

If you are looking to farm Fusion Cores, the best way to go about it is to use the Fusion Core Processors. You may be familiar with extractors that you can often find at workshops around Appalachia. Fusion Core Processors work just like extractors but require a lot more power and create Fusion Cores.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fusion Core Processors require 100 power to function so you will need to make sure you have plenty of scraps to build generators. There are also only three Fusion Core Processors that can be found across the map. These processors can be found in the following locations:

Thunder Mountain Power Plant

Monongah Power Plant

Poseidon Power Plant

These power plants can all be powered up by completing the missions to do so. If you decide to complete the missions to power them up before claiming the workshop, you will have access to power boxes that output 100 power. This way you won’t have to use any materials to build generators to power the Fusion Core Processors. The processors will create one Fusion Core every seven minutes. This means you can get three Fusion Cores every seven minutes if you own all three workshops and have the processors powered up.