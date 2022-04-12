How to get the GARO Collaboration gear in Final Fantasy XIV

The GARO Collaboration gear has arrived to Final Fantasy XIV. This unique set of gear will be available for you to grab and to add to your character’s assortment of equipment, ideal if you’re trying to find a unique appearance for your character. In this guide, we’ll cover how you can get the GARO Collaboration gear in Final Fantasy XIV.

There are two ways for you to obtain the GARO Collaboration gear. The first is by visiting the Wolves Den Pier in La Noscea, heading to the Wolf Mark Exchange vendor for Wolf Marks, and then making your way over to the Disreputable Priest, whom you can find at coordinates (X:5.0, Y:5.3). When speaking with the Priest, you’ll have several options, such as the Melee I, II, and Ranged options, depending on your character’s Job.

The second location you can obtain these GARO-inspired armor sets is at the Gold Saucer, and you can turn in MGP for them. Both options are valid, depending on your playstyle and the activities you like to do in Final Fantasy XIV. For those keen to try out the new PvP activities and rewards, you’ll earn plenty of Wolf Marks while checking these out.