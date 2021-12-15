How to get the Glacioclasm fusion rifle and best PVP and PVE God Rolls in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has seen some very interesting sandbox and meta changes with the release of the 30th Anniversary event and with The Dawning now available to players, there are a few returning weapons that need a second look. Glacioclasm is a fusion rifle that might be slow to start in PvP but can pull off some pretty long-ranged kills with the right traits.

PvE is where the Glacioclasm might really shine though, especially with the current Season of the Lost artifact mods. With the opportunity to now roll reservoir burst, Glacioclasm is a fantastic high impact choice that rivals high pick rate fusions such as Null Composure. Combined with the recent fusion rifle buffs, Glacioclasm is a serious contender for a top-tier PvE special weapon choice, just make sure to get it quick before The Dawning event ends.

How to get Glacioclasm

Glacioclasm is a Dawning exclusive event weapon, so be prepared to bake some cookies to farm for a good Glacioclasm. That said, the drop rate seems to be very common, so open as many Gift in Return packages as possible to maximize your chances of getting the Glacioclasm you want. While that is the only way to get the fusion rifle, you will be getting tons of Gifts in Return by simply playing the Dawning event.

Glacioclasm Stats

Impact: 95

Range: 67

Stability: 36

Handling: 40

Reload Speed 24

Charge Time: 1000

Magazine: 5

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Battery: Liquid Coils

Perk 1: Subsistence

Perk 2: Reservoir Burst

Masterwork: Charge Time

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll