How to get the GM 79 Grenade Launcher in Resident Evil Village

Guns are great, but grenade launchers are better. Everyone who plays games is aware of this simple fact, and it is as true in Resident Evil Village as it is in any other game on the market. If you have been growing tired of getting hounded by werewolves in Resident Evil Village, then let this guide lead you to salvation.

The GM 79 Grenade Launcher is located right in the village itself, but players will need to make some considerable story progress before they can get their hands on it.

Players will need to play through the campaign until they get their hands on the Four-Winged Unborn Key. This will allow them to leave the Altar area via the south gate and get access to the Waterwheel Building in East Old Town.

There will be quite the scary beast patrolling this area, so players will need to face them down and take them out to be able to safely explore. When they finally reach the building marked on the map above, they can use the Iron Insignia Key to unlock it. Inside they will find the GM 79 Grenade Launcher.

The weapon uses the High Explosive Rounds that can be found throughout the game, and players will want to make sure they have a solid supply of them. When running low, additional ammo can be purchased from the Duke.