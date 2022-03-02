How to get the Godskin Peeler in Elden Ring

The Godskin Peeler is one of the few twinblades that you will find throughout your journey. It has a special weapon art that spews black flames everywhere, making it a powerful weapon against many enemies. Of course, getting a powerful weapon such as this isn’t very easy. Here is how you obtain the Godskin Peeler in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain the Godskin Peeler, you will need to travel to the far north end of the map to Dominula, Windmill Village in Altus Plateau. To reach this section of the map, you will need to make your way through the Ruin-Strewn Precipice. This will let you out at the Abandoned Coffin Site of Grace. From there, head northeast across the Altus Plateau.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the village, go all the way to the top. Many of the enemies in the area will ignore you as they dance merrily. If you attack any of the enemies, they will all attack you. At the top of the village, you will need to fight the Godskin Apostle. This boss is rather difficult to deal with but is easily overcome with magic.