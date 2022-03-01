How to get to Atlus Plateau in Elden Ring

There are several regions you need to unlock as you progress through Elden Ring. Some of these locations are blocked off by powerful bosses that you need to find, and others require a little exploration for you to find the specific item you need to access it. The Atlus Plateau is one of these regions. You’ll need to unlock the Grand Lift of Dectus to reach it. In this guide, we cover how to get to the Atlus Plateau in Elden Ring.

It all comes down to finding the two Dectus medallion pieces. These two items were separated, meaning you’ll need to search two unique locations to find them and put them back together. One of the pieces is at the top of Fort Haight, which is in the southeast region of the Mistwoods area in Limgrave. The other half is in Fort Faroth, which you can find in Dragonborrow, in Caelid. Fort Faroth is a much more difficult location to explore. We recommend heading here when you’ve leveled up a bit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have both pieces, bring them back to the Great Lift of Dectus. You’ll need to walk to the front of the Lift, offer the two medallions, and put them together. Once they’re together, the lift will rise, and you’ll reach the top and gain access to the Atlus Plateau. We highly recommend going to the north of the starting point and grabbing the Atlus Plateau site of grace, making it easy to fast travel to this location in the future.