As you play through Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s main story, you’ll slowly lose track of all the chests you’ve opened and the ones you left behind.

Luckily, some chests stick around in the game’s main cities: Folca and Seedhollow. Though having access to these chests any time you want might seem like a blessing, not being able actually to open them feels a bit like a curse. A constant reminder that you don’t have that Gold Key. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get the Gold Key in Granblue: Fantasy Relink and where to find every Gold Chest in the game.

How to Open Gold Key Chests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

To get the Gold Key in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you’ll need to unlock and complete the Out of Serpentine Spite side quest, which is unlocked during Chapter 8: Relink.

Even if you find Gold Chests during chapters 1 to 7, you won’t be able to open them until you get that Gold Key. The character that holds it is a random Seedhollow civilian named Adventurer’s Partner. When you visit Seedhollow during Chapter 8, Adventurer’s Partner will send you out on a mission to defeat a Cobra, just out of spite. Believe it or not, the Whitewing key takes longer.

How to Complete Out of Serpentine Spite in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Once you accept Out of Serpentine Spite in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you must defeat a cobra. Since you can’t go back to Chapter 3, you must rely on Counter Quests to complete it.

By speaking with the lady behind the Quest Counter and filtering by quests in the Dahli Island, you’ll find the Rilla Done Did It quest. This is a normal difficulty survival quest in which you’ll have to face all types of enemies in the Dahli Dessert, but most importantly, there are cobras.

You can either complete this quest solo or use Granblue Fantasy: Relink Co-Op mode to join other players. Once you’ve defeated at least one Cobra, head back to the Adventurer’s Partner to receive the following rewards:

15000 Rupies

x1 Gold Key

x10 Fortitude Crystal (S)

All Gold Chest Locations in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

