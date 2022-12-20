How to get the Grinch skins in Fall Guys

Mediatonic has announced its latest holiday cross-over for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout ⁠— Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas is coming to the game as new outfits. The cross-over will bring two new outfits to the game based on The Grinch. One of the outfits is the normal Grinch with his green fur, while the other outfit is The Grinch in his Santa-disguised clothes. These outfits arrive in time for the Holiday season and will no doubt be in high demand. Fortunately, we got you covered in how to get them.

Related: How to get the Fourth Doctor skin in Fall Guys

How to dress up as The Grinch in Fall Guys

Image via Epic Games

The Grinch outfits arrive at the Fall Guys in-game store on December 20, and you will need to spend the in-game currency called Show-Bucks to buy them. You can receive Show Bucks by either ranking up in the seasonal battle pass or using real-world money to purchase some. Like almost all outfits that are part of Fall Guys’ many cross-over tie-ins, each of Grinch’s outfits will cost around 800 Show-Bucks.

You can purchase both Grinch costumes as part of the Great Big Grinch Bundle, which is on sale for only 1,400 Show-Bucks. The bundle will typically be 2,000 Show-Bucks, but you’re getting a slight discount. The bundle includes the two outfits, plus the Slithered and Slunk emote, the Stripped Bare Pattern, an Exclusive Grinch Banner, and an Exclusive Mean Green Nickname. While the banner and nickname are exclusive to the bundle, you can buy the emote and pattern separately for 300 and 200 Show-Bucks, respectively.

You can spend real-world money to buy Show-Bucks rather than grind through the game. It costs $7.99 to buy 1,000 Show-Bucks. The How the Grinch Stole Christmas clothes will only be available until December 27, after the Christmas holiday. Mediatonic will occasionally re-release old skins and bundles from past tie-ins, but your best chance to get any of the How the Grinch Stole Christmas outfits is if you buy them during this holiday season.