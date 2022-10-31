How to get the Fourth Doctor skin in Fall Guys

Mediatonic has announced its latest cross-over for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout ⁠— the BBC classic television series Doctor Who is coming to the game as new outfits. The cross-over will bring four new outfits to the game based on the Fourth Doctor, the Thirteenth Doctor, the Tenth/Fourteenth Doctor, and the Daleks. These outfits arrive before Doctor Who is about to celebrate its sixtieth anniversary in 2023. These outfits will no doubt be in high demand, and we got you covered in how to get them.

How to dress up as the Fourth Doctor from Doctor Who in Fall Guys

The Doctor Who outfits arrive at the Fall Guys in-game store on November 1, and you will need to spend the in-game currency called Show-Bucks to buy them. You can receive Show Bucks by either ranking up in the Season 1 battle pass or using real-world money to purchase some. Like almost all outfits that are part of Fall Guys’ many cross-over tie-ins, each of the Doctor Who outfits will cost around 800 Show-Bucks.

A bundle with all the outfits will likely be released as well, which will probably cost you more money. If you only want the Fourth Doctor outfit, then you can spend $7.99 to earn 1,000 Show-Bucks at the game’s store. The Doctor Who clothes will only be available until November 5. Mediatonic will sometimes re-release old skins from past tie-ins, but your best chance to get any of the Doctor Who outfits is if you buy them when they first release.

In Doctor Who, the titular character is an alien that can regenerate before he dies and becomes a different person. Each version of the Doctor is differentiated by when they first appeared, i.e. the Fourth Doctor being the fourth variant of the same character. The Fourth Doctor is the longest-serving Doctor on the show, having lasted for seven consecutive seasons, and he was portrayed by English actor Tom Baker.