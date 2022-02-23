How to get the Gumshoe title in Destiny 2

With the release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen comes a wide variety of new content for players to explore and go wild with. One of the main attractions to any new expansion is the new title and seal attached to the location of the expansion, and this year it is all about uncovering Savathuns lies within her Throne World. If you want to show your dedication to becoming a true detective and part of Ikora Rey’s iconic hidden then the Gumshoe title and seal is definitely something you will want to chase.

All Gumshoe seal triumphs

Throne World Collector – Complete the Throne World Collector badge by collecting all new Throne World items.

– Complete the Throne World Collector badge by collecting all new Throne World items. Buddy Up – Claim all 14 Rank rewards from Fynch.

– Claim all 14 Rank rewards from Fynch. Hardware of the Throne – Craft all 9 Wellspring and Throne World weapons.

– Craft all 9 Wellspring and Throne World weapons. Report: REVERSE-LURE – Complete the “Report: REVERSE-LURE” quest.

– Complete the “Report: REVERSE-LURE” quest. Of Queens and Worms – Complete the exotic quest “Of Queens And Worms”.

– Complete the exotic quest “Of Queens And Worms”. Lepidopterist – Collect and mount all 10 unique Lucent Moths in the Throne World.

– Collect and mount all 10 unique Lucent Moths in the Throne World. No Peeking – Close all 10 Darkness Rifts in the Throne World.

– Close all 10 Darkness Rifts in the Throne World. World Champions – Defeat 50 Champions in Throne World Lost Sectors on any difficulty.

– Defeat 50 Champions in Throne World Lost Sectors on any difficulty. Secret Triumph

While we have almost all Gumshoe triumphs available to us, there is one that has yet to have been revealed to players. We will have to continue with the expansion and discover more about Savathun and her Throne World to unlock the secret triumph. When it is discovered, we will be sure to update the list.