How to get the Halley skin in Fortnite

To kick off the Celebrating Women festivities, Fortnite has released a collection of new female skins. This includes the Rare-rarity Halley skin, an evidently strong punk rocker who is seemingly the darker half of the Leelah skin. We mean this figuratively and literally, as Halley is decked out in all-black, while also being bedazzled head-to-toe with pink diamonds. Here’s how and when you can obtain the Halley skin.

At the time of writing, Halley is currently up-for-sale in the game’s Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks. She is a part of the Barbed Troublemaker set, so purchasing the skin will also net buyers the Winkycats Back Bling. The set first debuted on March 10, 2022 in the shop’s Featured page. So, it is likely Halley will continue to be available until at least the end of Chapter 3 Season 1 on March 19.

Image via Epic Games

As long as Halley is in the shop, players have the chance to nab her matching Winkypaw weapon Wrap — which is reactive and goes for 500 V-Bucks. The shop also bears a Best Friends Bundle which includes both of these cosmetics, two Back Blings, the Leelah skin, The Amethyst Fang Harvesting Tool, and the Best Friends Loading Screen — all for just 2,200 V-Bucks.

