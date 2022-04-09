How to get the Hammer and Anvil legendary ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Hammer and Anvil is a legendary ward that you can find out in the Wonderlands. This ward is perfect for those standing on the front lines and who want to get into the thick of it. The reason for this is that this ward fires out hammers whenever you take damage while it’s full. These hammers deal melee and knockback damage — perfect for keeping enemies at bay so you can run up and hit them with a hammer of your own. Here is how you can get the Hammer and Anvil legendary ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

This ward, like many of the legendary items in the Wonderlands, is considered a world drop. World drop items are ones that can drop from any notable loot source in the game. Notable loot sources include things like bosses, minibosses, chests, Lucky Dice, and even normal enemies. Almost anything that can drop loot counts as a notable loot source. Despite being able to drop from most areas, there is a way you can reliably farm this item and it is by defeating Bucket Head.

Bucket Head is one of the first minibosses that you can fight in your journey. This beefy enemy is in the dungeon on the other side of the bridge where you can find Mount Craw. When you cross the rainbow bridge, instead of turning right, continue straight and go across the eraser bridge to find the doors to the dungeon. On the third encounter, you will fight Bucket Head. Make sure to bring a fire weapon to make the fight easier. This miniboss drops the Hammer and Anvil ward pretty frequently, but you can increase your chances of getting it by increasing your Loot Luck stat. You can increase this stat by finding the Lucky Dice, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, and equipping gear that increases the stat.