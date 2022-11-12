How to get the Helios Flare in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok has a lot of runic attacks and abilities for Kratos to acquire during his journey across the Nine Realms. These make his weapons intensely powerful and help in taking out strong enemies and bosses quickly. One of them is the Helios Flare, a light runic attack for the Blades of Chaos. Here’s how you can get the Helios Flare for the Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok.

How to find the Helios Flare light runic attack in God of War Ragnarok

The chest containing the Helios Flare light runic attack is located in Vanaheim, specifically west of the Abandoned Village. After defeating Fiske, one of Odin’s top lieutenants, go to the path on the right side until you come across an area where there is a crane. The chest with the Helios Flare is in one of the ledges, on the same side when you enter the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The crane is obstructed by a pillar, so you will have to destroy it first. To do that, you will have to go inside a cave right underneath a tree and behind the crane. The cave is glowing so it is not hard to miss. A chest with Hacksilver is also present in the cave so get that in the meantime. Destroy the pillar and then you’ll be able to move the crane. Then use the Leviathan Axe to rotate the crane to the opposite side of your original location and use the Blades of Chaos to swing across.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will notice the chest on the opposite ledge. Rotate the crane again and swing across to the ledge and you’ll reach the chest with the Helios Flare.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Helios Flare lists one damage, two burn, and one stun, with a cooldown time of 54 seconds. It’s a great attack to use when you have to swiftly take out enemies with the Blades of Chaos.