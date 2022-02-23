On the Throne World in Destiny 2, there are many Public Events you can take part in to earn drops and increase your reputation with Fynch. Every Public Event in Destiny 2 comes with a Heroic version, but unlocking it can be tricky. For those trying to unlock the heroic version for Ferry the Resonant Splinter, you’ll need to perform a specific task. In this guide, we will cover how to get the Heroic Ferry the Resonant Splinter Public Event in Destiny 2.

If you’re looking for this specific Public Event, you can find it in the Quagmire region, on the east part of the map. When it spawns, make sure to be there first to rally at the banner.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The primary goal of this Public Event is for you and your fellow Guardians to protect the moving container from hordes of enemies. Every so often, the container will drop orange orbs onto the ground. You want to grab these orbs because they’re key to unlocking the Heroic version of the Public Event.

When you have the orbs, all you have to do is to throw them back into the container. You will want to make sure you and your Guardians throw at least four of these orange orbs back into the container. Doing this will ensure that when you reach the end of the container’s path, two bosses spawn at the end, and you’ll be able to defeat them to earn additional loot.