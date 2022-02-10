How to get the Holy Potato with Teeth Marks in Lost Ark

A large portion of content within Lost Ark is the completion of the Adventurer’s Tome. This Tome is unique for every continent available in the title, and tasks players with seeking drops, defeating specific enemies and World Bosses, and even cooking meals in exchange for fantastic loot.

The Holy Potato with Teeth Marks is a necessary ingredient to complete the Adventurer’s Tome for the continent of Rethramis. In order to get the Holy Potato, players will need to make use of the rapport system within Lost Ark.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players should head to Prideholme, where the bard Siera is found in the southwestern part of the map. As players build rapport with the bard, they will slowly receive gifts from her. We needed to max our rapport ranking with Siera before she was willing to part with a ‘Special Potato’.

What we need for the Adventurer’s Tome, however, is a ‘Holy Potato with teeth marks.’ Use the potato in your inventory, and your dense adventurer will attempt to eat a chunk from the raw potato, giving players the necessary material to 100% the Adventurer’s Tome for the Rethramis continent.

Hopefully no one noticed you trying to gnaw upon a raw potato, though. Flavor text pops up in the game after using the Holy Potato with Teeth Marks, noting that the ‘priests seem upset.’