How to get the Hung Jury SR4 in Destiny 2

The Hung Jury returns to Destiny 2 in the Season of the Splicer. The fan-favorite scout rifle is back, although how exactly it will stack up in the meta remains to be seen.

For many, the Hung Jury is a fond memory from the original Destiny where Scout Rifles really were a prominent part of the PvP game for large portions of the game’s life.

How to get the Hung Jury

The Hung Jury is a Nightfall weapon, which means it can only be obtained by finishing the Nightfall activity while it is on rotation.

How hard it is to get the weapon will depend on the level of the Nightfall you run, with it becoming a Common drop at 1310 Power. Below that, it’s hard to get, so don’t put too much effort into grinding for it until you can swing the odds in your favor at the higher Power level.

Hung Jury Stats

Impact – 62

Range – 54

Stability – 60

Handling- 55

Reload Speed – 51

RPM – 180

Magazine – 16

Aim Assitance – 67

Zoom – 22

Recoil – 75

Bounce Direction – tends vertical

Potential Perks:

Perk 1: Arrowhead Brake, Chambered Compensator, Corkscrew Rifling, Extended Barrel, Fluted Barrel, Full Bore, Hammer-Forged Rifling, Polygonal Rifling, Smallbore.

Perk 2: Accurized Rounds, Appended Mag, Tactical Mag, Extended Mag, Steady Rounds, Alloy Magazine, Flared Magwell

Perk 3: Subsistance, Moving Target, Rapid Hit, Heating Up, Bottomless Grief, Surplus

Perk 4: Adrenaline Junkie, Box Breathing, Explosive Payload, Wellspring, One for All, Firefly