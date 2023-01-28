How to get the Hyper-potion in Final Fantasy XIV

The Hyper-potion is a new medicine added in Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.3. It restores up to 20% of the player’s HP, with a maximum cap of 8,800 HP, and has a recast timer of 1 minute and 15 seconds. The High Quality version restores up to 25% of the user’s HP, with a maximum cap of 11,000 HP, and has a recast timer of 1 minute and 7 seconds.

Players looking to run the Deep Dungeon in Patch 6.35 will want a decent supply of these potions, as they will be entering the instance with low Aetherpool stats and no Deep Dungeon-specific sustaining potions. The Hyper-potion will be an excellent source of healing, especially in parties without a healer. Here is how you can craft the Hyper-potion in Final Fantasy XIV.

Related: Unlock requirements and level range for Eureka Orthos Deep Dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV

How to craft the Hyper-potion in Final Fantasy XIV

Image via Gamepur

The Hyper-potion is a level 90 Alchemist recipe, requiring the following materials:

Underground Spring Water x2

Lunatender Blossom x1

Petalouda Scales x1

Berkanan Sap x1

Water Crystal x8

Lightning Crystal x8

Underground Spring Water can be gathered by level 78+ Miners. They appear in the level 80 gathering nodes around The Church of the First Light in Lakeland, Norvrandt, and can also be procured from level 78 Mining Retainer Ventures.

The Lunatender Blossom, Petalouda Scales, and Berkanan Sap all drop from the respective mobs, but can also be purchased via trading in Bicolor Gemstones with Gemstone Vendors at a flat rate of 2 Bicolor Gemstones per material.

The Lunatender Blossom can be traded from Tradingway in Mare Lamentorum (X: 21.8, Y: 12.2), the Petalouda Scales from Aisara in Elpis (X: 24.4, Y: 23.4), and the Berkanan Sap from Faezbroes in Labyrinthos (X: 29.9, Y: 13.0), provided that you have reached Shared FATE rank 1 in those zones. Gadfrid in Old Sharlayan (X: 12.8, Y: 10.5) and Sajareen in Radz-at-Han (X: 11.1, Y: 10.1) have all three of these available for trade, but you will need to reach rank 3 in all Endwalker Shared FATEs in order to trade with them.