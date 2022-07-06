How to get the Indiana Jones skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Similar to previous seasons, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has a few late-arriving gifts for those who’ve purchased its Battle Pass. A post-launch update for the season now allows players to obtain an Indiana Jones by completing particular challenges. Better yet, these challenges also offer a Glider, Harvesting Tool, and much more that are inspired by the famed archaeologist. Here’s how you can unlock the Indiana Jones skin in Fortnite.

How to unlock Indiana Jones in Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Indiana Jones skin and his set of extra cosmetics can be obtained by completing the Special Quests menu’s Indiana Jones challenges in the Battle Pass tab. There are a total of 11 different Indiana Jones cosmetics and challenges with two being for the skin and its alternative Temple Explorer style. The base Indiana Jones skin can be unlock once four challenges are completed, as Temple Explorer will require that you obtain all other cosmetics to own it. You can find each Indiana Jones challenge and their reward below.

Indiana Jones quests Rewards Search chests at Shifty Shafts (0/5) Banner Icon Damage opponents while riding in or standing on a vehicle (0/500) Rogue Archaeology weapon Wrap Use the Grapple Glove to swing off trees (0/10) Raider’s Relics Harvesting Tool Collect the Durrrburger Relic from The Temple and The Ruins in a single match (0/2) Expedition Bag Back Bling Find the secret door past the main chamber in Shuffled Shrines (0/1) Indy’s Dustoff Emote Stash an item of Mythic or Exotic rarity in a tent (0/1) Indy’s Escape Spray Make Runaway Boulders roll for 100 meters in a single match (0/100) Doctor Jones Emoticon Damage an opponent with a pistol (0/750) First Misadventure Loading Screen Finish Top 5 in a match (0/1) Emergency Raft Glider Complete four Indiana Jones quests Indiana Jones skin Complete 10 Indiana Jones quests Indiana Jones skin (Temple Explorer style)

Related: The most popular skins in Fortnite, and how to get them

Meanwhile, Indiana Jones isn’t the only LucasFilm character in the battle royale. Players can unlock Star Wars villain Darth Vader from the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass — but that’s not the only place you’ll find him. The Sith Lord, along with Stormtroopers, can also be discovered in various areas on the game’s map. Those willing to take on these strong foes will even be handsomely rewarded with his lightsaber or the E-11 Rifle Blaster.