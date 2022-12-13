How to check Cozy Lodge to possibly find a slice of pizza in Fortnite

Cozy Lodge has returned to Fortnite, and with it, the holiday season where you can open up presents and receive multiple rewards. The only requirement is to make sure you log into Fortnite at least once during the festive season. One of the weekly quests for Chapter 4, Season 1, will have you looking for a slice of pizza in Cozy Lodge. This will be a daily quest, so make sure you’re looking for this pizza slice every day. Here’s what you need to know about checking Cozy Lodge to find a slice of pizza in Fortnite.

How to find a slice of pizza each day in Cozy Lodge in Fortnite

This will be a daily challenge that you need to complete when you load up Fortnite. The pizza will be in a different spot every time you find it, so you want to make sure you load up into the game and track it down as soon as possible. Although the pizza’s location will change, its overall appearance should be the same, making it easy to track down.

Pizza slice location in Cozy Lodge day 1

You can find the first pizza slice on the floor of Cozy Lodge. It will be close to the couch, in front of the television.

Screenshot by Gamepur]

We will update this guide daily to track down the slice of pizza and make sure you can narrow it down during the Winterfest event in Fortnite.