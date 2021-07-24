How to get the Key Shaped Ward in Genshin Impact

The final barrier players will need to break for the Cleansing Defilement quest is the Kamisato Estate barrier, but they will also need to find a ward to start the puzzle. The Key Shaped Ward can be found nearby, and in this guide, we will show you where to get it.

To start, players will need to make their way just a little north of Kamisato Estate. Here, on a jutting outcrop of rock near the coast, they will find an earth Kitsune statue that they can scan with the Memento Lens. You can see the exact location marked by the red square below.

After scanning the Earth Kitsune and hitting the larger Kitsune that spawns in with some Electro abilities, the Key-Shaped Ward shall appear. Players can then pick it up and make their way to the Waverider spawn area on the map to the east.

After that, make your way to the Kamisato Estate barrier location and solve the puzzle to take on the barrier warden and progress the quest. When that is complete, you will still have one more cleansing to perform, this time at Yougou Mountain.