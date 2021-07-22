How to get the Mysterious Memento Lens in Genshin Impact

A big question for a lot of Genshin Impact players right now is how to get the Moment Lens. This is a new item that was introduced with Genshin Impact 2.0, and it is integral for some of the quests in the game.

Not only that, it can only be gotten by finishing up some very specific quests, so in this guide, we will show you what you need to do to get it.

To get the Momento Lens, players will first need to begin a quest called A Strange Story in Konda, and this will lead to yet another quest called Scared Sakura Cleansing Ritual. Both of these quests need to be done by players who want to get the Memento Lens, and a full guide can be found here that will cover both of them. The exact location to start the entire process is marked on the map below. When you are in the area show around the red arrow, you will be able to see a blue explanation mark for the world quest.

First, players will need to engage in a treasure hunt around Konda Village before revealing an old secret. After that, they will need to explore an old well and destroy a magic barrier. Up next, exploring an old shrine, before finally climbing a massive mountain to find a temple at the top.

It is at this temple that players will find the NPC who will give them the Mysterious Memento Lens.