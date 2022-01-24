How to get the Launch Tube item in Genshin Impact

Patch 2.3 is coming to an end in Genshin Impact, and fans are gearing up for the next one. The new patch will introduce the Lantern Rite Festival, and one can expect it to be full of fireworks. Much like every new patch, many new events are coming to the game, along with new items. One of the items that players will get to use during the event is Launch Tube, and here is how to acquire it.

How to get the Launch Tube

Launch Tube is part of the Flameplume Starflowers is one of the five minigames that will be available during the Lantern Rite festival. You will be handed a Launch Tube when you enter the Flameplume Starflower minigame.

The objective of the minigame is to produce top-quality fireworks and burst them for a magnificent display. As the name suggests, Launch Tube is simply a gadget that will be used for launching fireworks. As you continue making fireworks throughout the minigame, the quality will improve, and you will be rewarded accordingly. The reward includes level-up materials, Affluence Talisman, Fireworks, and Primogems. Once the event ends, you will get to keep the Launch Tube. Similar to the minigame, you will be able to launch firecrackers anywhere in Tevyat using Launch Tube.