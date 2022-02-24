How to get the Le Monarque Catalyst in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen has finally been released and while everyone seems to be talking about new weapons and exotics, the spotlight has also turned to Le Monarque as its exotic catalyst has been introduced into the game. Le Monarque is known for its silent long-range poisoning abilities that can devastate large groups of enemies and unsuspecting Guardians in the Crucible, and it is about to get even stronger.

How to get the Le Monarque Catalyst

The sole way to get the Le Monarque catalyst is by completing playlist activities such as Crucible matches, Gambit rounds, and strikes of any kind. While that may sound easy, the catch is that there are also a couple more exotic catalysts dropping in the playlist activities. That being said, if you already have all the older exotic catalysts, then getting your hands on the Le Monarque catalyst should only take a couple of games. Remember that you will need to actually have the Le Monarque exotic bow unlocked to get its catalyst.

Once you do get the Le Monarque catalyst to drop, you will need to power it up before you can take full advantage of its bonuses. You can do this by defeating 700 enemies with the exotic. This is done practically anywhere in Destiny 2, but running through strike activities or public events will probably be the most efficient method. Once unlocked, Le Monarque will gain access to the Unrelenting perk, which triggers health regeneration after rapidly defeating targets.