If you’re looking to reach the best armor equipment available to you in Final Fantasy XIV after completing the Endwalker campaign, you’ll want to begin working on the Limbo Armor set. It’s an incredibly powerful set that will ensure you’re ready for all of the challenges awaiting in the higher levels, and it’s reasonably fashionable as well. But you can only earn it in one place. This guide covers how to get the Limbo Armor set in Final Fantasy XIV.

You can only earn the Limbo Armor set by speaking with the Pandæmonium Relic Exchange vendors, namely Mylenie and Djole. You can find them in Labyrinthos at coordinates (X:8.3, Y:27.6) and Radz-at-Han at coordinates (X:10.3, Y:9.6), respectively. These two will have various items for the Limbo Armor set, but you’ll need to acquire Unsung armor pieces to exchange with these vendors for their wares.

If you want to receive the Unsung armor pieces, you can need to complete the Asphodelos raid battles, namely the Asphodelos: The First Circle, Asphodelos: The Second Circle, Asphodelos: The Third Circle, and Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle. Each of the raids provides a variety of rewards for you, giving you more armor pieces to exchange at the Pandæmonium Relic Exchange vendors. These raid rewards reset every two weeks on Tuesday at 12 AM PST.