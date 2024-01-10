How To Get the Lock on Pistol in Fortnite (& Top Tips When Using It)

Finally, Fortnite has reintroduced the one weapon that makes me a somewhat decent shot in Chapter 5 Season 1: The Lock on Pistol.

The Lock On Pistol, a controversial weapon originally introduced during Chapter 4, has been unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. While it may not seem like much, we just got treated to the pistol with the fastest fire rate and highest DPS potential in the entire game. In this guide, I’ll show you where to get the Lock on Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 and give you some tips on how to best use it.

How to Get the Lock on Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

The Lock on Pistol can be found as floor loot, in chests, by taking down supply drones, and in fishing spots in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Keep in mind that it’s a rare weapon, so look for a blue pistol.

I found my first Lock on Pistols inside a building in Classy Courts, just lying around on the floor. Though it wasn’t hard to run into my first pistol, I haven’t had any luck finding a second one so far, so Lock on Pistols seems to be pretty rare in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1.

The Lock on Pistol is a rare pistol that uses Light Bullets and has the following stats:

120 Damage Per Second

80 Damage

1.5 Fire Rate

1 Lock-On Shot Per Burst

8 Magazine Size

5.7s REeload Time

1.25x Critical Hit Damage

Best Uses for the Lock on Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best way to use the Lock on Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is to aim at your opponent, wait two seconds until all four purple burst items charge, and then shoot. Though you’ll have to wait a bit, four bullets are shot directly to your opponent.

Since the Lock on Pistol takes a while to properly lock on opponents, it’s best to use it when you haven’t been spotted by enemies to get a strong start in battle. Alternatively, the Lock on Pistol is your friend if you’re chasing someone running away. However, if you’re mid-shootout, resort to a more effective and faster weapon.

Because it locks on the target even if they’re not right in front of you, the Lock On Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is the ideal weapon to take out campers behind bushes or buildings if you’re playing in Zero Build mode.