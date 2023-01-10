How to get the Logistics Node mount in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV offers a ton of rewards to collect, and only a select few of them are time sensitive. With the addition of Crystalline Conflict to the game, PvP was reimagined and given seasonal content as well as a series of rewards every patch to earn by partaking in it. With the start of Season Four, the third Series rewards are now available to earn. While the crowning jewel is actually a glamour set this time, there is still a mount to earn on the way in the form of the Logistics Node.

What Series rank to earn to get the Logistics Node mount in Final Fantasy XIV

The Logistics Node mount is a recolor of the many different mechanical orb mounts earned through PvP. In order to earn the Logistics Node mount, players will have to reach Rank 15 during the length of Series Three in Final Fantasy XIV’s PvP content.

Earning ranks during a Series is not hard provided you enjoy PvP. Rank experience is earned through either competing in Crystalline Conflict or Frontlines. It does not matter whether you choose to do ranked or unranked matches. It doesn’t even matter if you win or lose. All that matters is doing the content. Winning grants you more rank experience, but every match will get you closer to Rank 15.

As you increase your rank during the season, the amount of experience required to reach the next rank will increase. Getting to Rank 15 is not a huge time commitment, however, and Series Three will last until the launch of Patch 6.4, which means there is plenty of time to reach it. It can be obtained in a couple weeks simply by doing your Frontline roulette once a day and not even stepping foot into Crystalline Conflict.