How to get the Lush Reed Island Token

In Lost Ark, there are 95 Island Tokens to collect in the game. These Island Tokens can be collected and then turned into an NPC at Opher, the Lonely Island. Collecting all 95 Island Tokens will reward you with a breadth of different rewards, including Stat Potions, Skill Point Potions, Mounts, etc.

The Lush Reed Island Token is obtainable through the method of RNG. The Lush Reed Island is an Adventure Island, meaning it will appear only during specific times. You can go to “Calendar” and check the “Adventure Island” times to confirm when you can unlock the Lush Reed Island. Here’s the location of the Lush Reed Island:

The Island Token can be obtained after doing a PvP event on the island. The token is obtained from a reward bag after completing this event, which begins 3 minutes after you enter the island. To get the reward bag, you need to gain 1,000 points in the PvP event. Every kill grants 10 points, while assists grant 5 points.

After getting a reward bag, you need to open it for a chance to unlock the special Island Token. You can also gain special rewards like the Overwhelm Skill Rune, Pirate Coins, and a High Seas Coin Chest.