The Lynx of Imperious Wind Flute in Final Fantasy XIV gives you access to the Lynx Of Imperious Wind. It’s a mount you can obtain in the game, but it’s from a rare drop. You will need to go out of your way to find this item, but there’s only a slight chance you can expect to add it to your collection. Hopefully, you’re prepared to go through a Trial multiple times for a chance to get it. This guide covers how to get the Lynx of Imperious Wind Flute in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find the Lynx of Imperious Wind Flute for the Lynx Of Imperious Wind

The Lynx of Imperious Wind Flute will drop at the end of the Storm’s Crown Trial. You will gain access to this Trial when you reach the end of the main story, a specific portion in the Endwalker Main Story Quest. You will need to complete the entirety of the Endwalker expansion and then progress through the extra quests that make up the various patches through 6.1 and 6.2. At the end of the Buried Memory quest, you will reach The Wind Rises, and here, the Storm’s Crown Trial will be available for you to access.

After reaching the dungeon, the Savage version of the Storm’s Crown Trial is how you get a chance to roll on the Lynx of Imperious Wind Flute. You will need to complete the Storm’s Crown Trial on its normal difficulty, and then you can speak to the Wandering Minstrel in Old Sharlayan. You can find them at the coordinates (X:12.7, Y:14.) to access the Savage Trial.

It will now be available in your Duty Finder, and you can queue with a group to try your hand at completing this part of the game. We highly recommend going through the Savage Trial, as there’s a good chance you can earn some incredible gear alongside the Lynx of Imperious Wind.