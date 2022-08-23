How to unlock the Storm’s Crown Trial in Final Fantasy XIV

Every Final Fantasy XIV major patch comes with a new trial to conquer, and Patch 6.2 Buried Memory is no exception. Game Director Yoshida Naoki has been extremely tight-lipped about who we would face off against in the new trial, but the answer has finally been revealed. Warriors of Light will come face to face with Barbariccia, Golbez’s archfiend Empress of the Winds, who first made her appearance in Final Fantasy IV.

The Storm’s Crown Trial is unlocked during the Main Story Quest in Final Fantasy XIV’s Buried Memory patch

Unlike many of the recent Ultima Weapon trials added during patches in Final Fantasy XIV, the Storm’s Crown trial is unlocked during the main story. Players will have to complete the story quests of Buried Memory up to The Wind Rises quest in order to access the duty. This takes about an hour or two of questing through the Patch 6.2 story.

This trial takes place in Barbariccia’s domain and requires players to be on their toes. She uses a lot of abilities themed off of both wind and hair. Players will constantly find themselves tangled in her hair, unable to move out of certain spaces on the battlefield while dodging a lot of ground markers and tornadoes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlocking The Storm’s Crown Exteme Trial in Final Fantasy XIV

Once players successfully complete the normal version of the Storm’s Crown, they will be able to talk to the Wandering Minstrel in Old Sharlayan at x:12.7 y:14.3 to unlock the harder Extreme version of the fight. This will test the player’s skills a lot more, but rewards high item level weapons and even the chance at a rare mount drop.

Related: Where to start the Patch 6.2 Buried Memory main story quest in Final Fantasy XIV

Players can also tackle the new Fell Court of Troia dungeon and Island Sanctuary feature in Patch 6.2 Buried Memory.