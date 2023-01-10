There are multiple unique mounts for you to unlock while playing Final Fantasy XIV, and the Lynx of Righteous Fire is one of the more unique ones. Similar to the other Lynx mounts you can find in the game, you’re going to need to complete a handful of quests and requirements for a chance to earn this as a reward, and you need to finish a difficult encounter to reach this point. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Lynx of Righteous Fire mount in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find the Lynx of Righteous Fire mount in Final Fantasy XIV

The Lynx of Righteous Fire mount will appear upon completing the Mount Ordeals Extreme trial, a difficult encounter that will be far more challenging than the standard version of this dungeon. Before you can go through the Extreme version of Mount Ordeals, complete the standard version. The first time you can complete Mount Ordeals is by working your way through the Main Scenario Quests for Patch 6.3, and the Mount Ordeals encounters are one of the final battles you have during this sequence.

Upon completing the standard version, the next step is to head over to the Old Sharlayan and share your battle against Rubicante with the Wandering Minstrel. This unlocks the Extreme version of the trial. Similar to the other Extreme trials, this was much harder than the standard Mount Ordeals encounter. You will also need at least an average item level of 610 to participate in it. We recommend bringing a handful of friends to communicate with one another to properly prepare for this fight.

Upon successfully defeating Rubicante in the Extreme version, there’s a chance the Lynx of the Righteous Flame Flute will drop, which summons the mount. You are competing against the players in this fight, so there’s a chance the mount could drop, and you might miss out on it.