How to get the Magitek Predator Identification Key in Final Fantasy XIV

Have you always wanted to roam Eorzea by piloting a two-legged machine? You’re in luck. Through the Moogle Treasure Trove: The Hunt for Esoterics event, you can claim the Magitek Predator Identification Key, which you need in order to unlock the Magitek Predator mount in Final Fantasy XIV. This event only lasts until Patch 5.5 Part One launches on April 13, so be quick!

Acquire Irregular Tombstones

To get the Magitek Predator Identification key, you’re going to need 50 Irregular Tombstones of Esoterics. You get these tombstones by completing specific duties which are tied to the Moogle Treasure Trove event.

A moogle symbol will be present next to duties which are included in the event. Complete these duties with a full party; otherwise, you will not gain Irregular Tombstones of Esoterics.

Image via Square Enix

To find out which duties award the most tombstones, check out our guides on how to get irregular tombstones of esoterics for the moogle treasure trove event in Final Fantasy XIV and how to get the falcon ignition key in Final Fantasy XIV.

Find an Itinerant Moogle

Once you’ve obtained 50 Irregular Tombstones of Esoterics, you’ll need to find an Itinerant Moogle NPC to exchange your tombstones for the Magitek Predator Identifictation Key. There are three Itinerant Moogle NPCs, one in each of the three grand cities in Final Fantasy XIV.

One in Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks at X:9.4 Y:11.6

One in New Gridania at X:12.4 Y:12.1

One in Ul’dah, Steps of Nald at X:9.6 Y:9.1

Once you find one of the three Itinerant Moogle NPCs, talk to them and exchange your 50 Irregular Tombstones of Esoterics for the Magitek Predator Identification Key. You can only obtain Irregular Tombstones of Esoterics until April 13; you can exchange them until patch 6.0.

