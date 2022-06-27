How to get the Phaedra skin in Fortnite

Fortnite’s third chapter has introduced dozens of new skins, but the unique Phaedra skin may just be one of the best in a while for several reasons. For one, this goth princess features two all-black styles and optional fishnet stockings. She also has a bundle of her own with countless cosmetics that match her looks, such as a black octopus Back Bling and umbrella Glider. Here’s how you can obtain the Phaedra skin and her Gothic Nautilus bundle.

How to obtain Phaedra in Fortnite

Unlike most skins, you won’t find Phaedra in the latest Battle Pass or Item Shop. Instead, the cosmetic is one of many gifted to Fortnite Crew members during the month of July. Players can sign-up for the subscription service for $11.99 per month directly from the Battle Pass tab and can receive Phaedra anytime between June 30 at 8 PM ET to July 30.

Aside from Phaedra, the monthly offerings also include her entire dedicated bundle of items. That means members can nab the skin’s Ceph Back Bling, Stygian Parasol Pickaxe, Inky Reflection Loading Screen, and Gothic Shadesoarer Glider at no extra cost. You can even expect to use Phaedra outside of the battle royale, as Crew’s incoming pack features free access to Fortnite’s tower defense mode, Save The World.

Players desiring some extra V-Bucks may also want to consider joining Fortnite Crew. Alongside these cosmetics, the subscription gifts 1,000 V-Bucks and the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass. However, those who already own the current Battle Pass will be treated to an additional 950 V-Bucks. As that is a whole lot of the currency, players may even be able to purchase some of the latest Item Shop cosmetics, such as the brand new Spider-Man Zero skin.