How to get the Marine Armor Set in Fallout 4

The Marine Armor in Fallout 4 is available through the Far Harbor expansion for the game. It is a highly durable armor with amazing damage resistance, not to mention it looks unique and special. So, it is a must to acquire this armor in your playthrough if you can. With that in mind, here is a comprehensive guide on how to locate and get the Marine Armor in Fallout 4.

How to get a Full Marine Armor set in Fallout 4

To get a full set of Marine Armor, you’ll need to unlock the final memories of DiMA during the quest “Best Left Forgotten.” After that, the miscellaneous quest will start where you’ll have to locate all the pieces of the marine armor. Generally, the Assault variant of the Marine Armor is found in this quest. The location of the pieces is as follows:

Marine Armor legs

Screenshot by Gamepur

The left and right legs of the Marine armor can be found just west of Haddock Cove. They are located in a sunken tugboat inside a sealed chest at the southern end.

Marine Armor arms

Screenshot by Gamepur

The left and right arms of the Marine armor can be found off the coast in the east of the Harbor Grand Hotel. You’ll need to swim quite a bit here. At one point you will see a sunken boat. Head towards the stern of the boat, which is the back end. The left and right arms will be located there.

Marine Armor chest, helmet, tactical helmet, and marine wetsuit

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the chest piece, helmet, tactical helmet, and marine wetsuit of the Marine Armor all in one spot just south-southwest of Rayburn Point. You’ll also need to swim here until you reach a sunken shipping container. Here you’ll find all of these pieces together.