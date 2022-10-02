How to get the Recon Marine Armor Set in Fallout 4

Fallout 4 has a lot of different types and kinds of armor across the base game and its expansions. However, none are as special and unique as the Marine Armor, plus there is even a legendary variant of the Marine armor known as the Recon Marine Armor. The Recon Marine Armor is probably the best armor you can equip other than the Power Armor in the game. The set consists of the helmet, chest piece, and both arms. It is worth mentioning that the Recon Marine armor set doesn’t have leg pieces. So, with that in mind, here is a comprehensive guide to getting all the pieces of the Recon Marine Armor Set.

How to get the Full Recon Marine Armor Set in Fallout 4

Recon Marine Armor Helmet

The helmet of the Recon Marine Armor set can be bought from Brooks in Far Harbor for 10,463 caps. The helmet has the ‘Cunning’ effect which means that equipping it will provide the player with +1 Agility and +1 Perception.

Recon Marine Armor Chest Piece

The chest piece of the Recon Marine Armor set is available to buy from Cog in Acadia for 16,013 caps. This is equipped with the ‘Sentinel’ effect which reduces damage while standing or not moving by 15%.

Recon Marine Armor Right Arm

The right arm of the Recon Marine Armor set can be purchased from Sister Mai of the Children of Atom for 10,675 caps. Her store is located in the upper part of The Nucleus. It is equipped with the ‘Sprinter’ effect which increases the player’s movement speed by 10%.

Recon Marine Armor Left Arm

The left arm of the Recon Marine set is also located in the upper part of The Nucleus but this time has to be bought from Kane for 10,675 caps. This is equipped with the ‘Martyr’s’ effect which temporarily slows down time in combat when the player’s Hit Points is at 20% or less.