How to get the Mechbird Core in Tower of Fantasy

The Mechbird Core is one of four parts required to assemble the Mechbird, an incredibly rare mount in Tower of Fantasy. All four pieces — including the Core, along with the Head, Torso, and Legs — must be unlocked and earned individually before the full Mechbird can be built. For as easy as the Mechbird Core may be to obtain, you can only do so for a limited amount of time.

How to earn the Mechbird Core

Image via Hotta Studios

The Mechbird Core can be earned as part of completing challenges related to the Road of Strife in-game event. This event features three different stages of challenge, including group-based PvM tasks, land-based mount races, and a PvP arena circuit. These events can be completed in any order between the start of the event on September 1 and its conclusion on September 15.

Participating in and completing any event type will earn you some Star Grit, a currency unique to the Road of Strife event. This Star Grit can only be used to purchase rewards from the event’s unique in-game store, the Aidan Black Market. Included in this store’s inventory is the Mechbired Core, along with the remaining three components of the Mechbird.

Similarly to the Head, Torso, and Legs, the Mechbird Core costs only 1,000 Star Grit to purchase. However, only a maximum of 1,200 Star Grit can be earned from completing event-specific challenges per day, with the maximum possible Star Grits available to you at any given time capping out at 2,400. In order to unlock all four pieces, you would need to earn the maximum Star Grit output over four days of play, and purchase them all individually.