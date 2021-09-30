How to get the Meowth balloon to battle Jessie and James in Pokémon Go

Jessie and James will be reappearing in Pokémon Go for the Secrets of the Jungle event, where Zarude is making its appearance. These two were popular battles for players to find, but they were a bit difficult to find previously. What are some ways you can find Jessie and James in Pokémon Go and have their Meowth balloon spawn? These two will begin appearing on October 1 and are leaving on the 15.

There are two methods you can do to find the Meowth balloon in Pokémon Go. The first and most straightforward method is to patiently for it to appear. The Meowth balloon has the chance to take the place of the traditional Team Rocket balloon that appears above trainers every six hours, and the balloon has the same cycle as it. However, there’s only a chance it will appear, which means it’s not always going to happen.

The second method, introduced in the Secrets of the Jungle event, will be for you to take a snapshot and have Jessie and James photobomb you. When they do, they should spawn in the game in front of you, and you’ll be able to battle against them. It’s a much cleaner method to find effectively encounter these two, and capture their shadow Pokémon.

You have until October 15 to find Jessie and James. After that, they’ll be leaving Pokémon Go, and will return during another event.