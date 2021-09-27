How to get the Motosaurus vehicle in Hot Wheels Unleashed

The stegosaurus vehicle Motosaurus from 2017 is available to drive in Hot Wheels Unleashed, and if you search far and wide enough, you’ll be able to find this peculiar beast. It will also help you find a secret if used correctly.

Part of the Street Beasts series in the toyline, this car can be found deep within the Hot Wheels City Rumble mode northeast of the starting location. It is to the right of a pink bridge next to a Time Trial called Speed Test. You’ll need to beat every event to at least a podium position (third place or higher) or complete the time trial set that’s in front of you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the time trial before you unlock Motosaurus, pick a fast car that can drift well and has great maneuverability. There are a lot of turns to overcome and the spider will be placing sticky webs that will leave you in place for some precious seconds.

Once you’ve received the Motosaurus vehicle, you’ll find a secret spot to the left of the pink bridge. It challenges you to complete Amazing Drivers with the Motosaurus vehicle. To unlock it, you’ll need to get a podium position with this Jurassic car to get whatever rewards await you on this secret spot. You can find Amazing Drivers north of the pink bridge.