How to get the new hairstyles in the Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

There is a load of new hairstyles to check out in the 2.0.0 update for Animal Crossing New Horizons. These new hairstyles are immediately given to you and you need to go out of your way for some of them. As always, a change of look can be a good thing. Here is how to get all the new hairstyles in the new update.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Start your day off on your island by heading to the town hall, where you can find Isabel and Tom Nook hard at work (unless they are sleeping at their desks). Use the Nook Terminal inside and redeem your Nook Miles. There are many new items to purchase but look for the ‘Top 4 Fab Hairstyles’ recipe. Purchase it for 1,200 Nook Miles. With these hairstyles, you can head over to a mirror to change your hairstyle like normal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As for the other hairstyles, you will need to make your way over to Harv’s Island by taking an airplane. If you haven’t set up the new co-op yet, you will be greeted by Harv and Harriet on the other side of the archway to the right of Harv’s house. After they tell you about the co-op, Harriet will set up shop in the center of the new area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Walk up to her, and she will offer to try out a new hairstyle on you. Tell her you will give it a shot, and she will attack your head with the fury of fashion. Soon you will appear with a new hairstyle. You can choose to keep it or have it returned to your old look. Either way, you will learn the new hairstyle whenever you go back to change your look at a mirror. Visit Harriet each day for a new hairstyle.