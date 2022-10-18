The Noir outfit in Final Fantasy XIV can give your character a full outfit that makes them look like an undercover spy. Although the entire outfit might not be to your liking, having access to these items, namely the Noir Longcoat, are likely on your must-have list. Luckily, all of these items come from the same location. This guide covers how to get the Noir outfit in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find the Noir outfit in Final Fantasy XIV

The only way to unlock the Noir outfit is by collecting Sil’dihn Potsherd. You can find these by completing the Sil’dihn Subterrane dungeon. Additionally, there is a variant and criterion dungeon available. The criterion dungeon will unlock upon completing the variant dungeon at least once and completing A Key to the Past quest, which is required to access the variant dungeon.

Related: How to unlock Manderville Weapons in Final Fantasy XIV

The only way to access the variant dungeon is by completing the Endwalker campaign and having a level 90 Job on your character. Upon doing this, make your way to the Old Sharlayan, and speak with an NPC called Osmon. They will unlock A Key to the Past quest for you, and the quest giver for that quest, Shallow Moor, will appear next to Osmon. You can speak with them and go through the quest steps, which will have you complete the variant dungeon version for Sil’dihn Subterrane.

The variant dungeon has multiple routes, and we recommend going through them several times to experience each route. You can do this by yourself or choose to go through it with several other party members, treating it like a traditional dungeon. The different avenues make it a unique experience and will give you access to the silkie whistle, unlocking the Silkie mount.

Each piece of the Noir outfit requires a different amount of Sil’dihn Potsherds. Here’s the total you need to collect for each piece.

Noir hat – 15 Sil’dihn Potsherds

Noir longcoat – 27 Sil’dihn Potsherds

Noir Leath Gloves – 9 Sil’dihn Potsherds

Noir Slacks – 12 Sil’dihn Potsherds

Noir Shoes – 9 Sil’dihn Potsherds

You can redeem your Sil’dihn Potsherds with Trisassant, who will be standing next to Osmon.