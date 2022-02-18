How to get the Nora Legacy outfit & spear in Horizon Forbidden West

You are going to be getting a lot of different armors as you journey across the Forbidden West. Those of you who pre-ordered the game will be able to get your hands on a few bonus items; the Nora Legacy Outfit and Spear. Of course, you won’t be able to find these items right away. This guide covers where you can find the Nora Legacy Outfit and Spear in Horizon Forbidden West.

You will be able to get your hands on the Nora Legacy items as soon as you reach the settlement known as Chainscrape. You will go to this settlement after the introduction to the game during the To the Brink story mission. You can pick up your pre-order bonuses from your stash in any settlement after that point in the game.

Once you have both items in your inventory, you can feel free to equip them and give them a try. They are easily upgraded early on with items that you picked up from the machines you fought in the first story mission. Remember, only those who have pre-purchased the game are going to be able to grab these items from the stash box. We recommend grabbing them early before you get too far in the game.