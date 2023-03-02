How to get the Onyx Glare-Reducers in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft has gone all in on a new side to transmog. Instead of simply supplying players with epic fantasy armor, they have been slowly dishing out some more casual looks. The game had even placed a variety of glasses in for purchase, a fun addition that many fans enjoy. The Onyx Glare-Reducers are about the closest thing in the game to aviators, and they can have you looking good while you craft or complete the Traveler’s Log for your Trading Post tasks. Here’s where to find the Onyx Glare-Reducers in World of Warcraft.

Where to find the Onyx Glare-Reducers in WoW

The Onyx Glare-Reducers are actually not hard to find in World of Warcraft. They were added to the game during the Shadowlands patch Chains of Domination, but the game didn’t really make a fanfare out of it.

There are two locations where you can purchase the Onyx Glare-Reducers, and where you want to go depends on your current faction. Each vendor sells the glasses for between 425 and 500 gold, and there are no other requirements outside of being able to afford the purchase.

Related: How to get the Ensemble: Darkmoon Harlequin’s Bells in World of Warcraft

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alliance players will want to visit the Trade District in Stormwind. There, they can find an unassuming child named Finn. This is actually the vendor you are looking to find. His exact location is just outside of the Barber Shop at coordinates 61.7, 65.8.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Horde players will want to visit the alleyway between The Valley of Strength and the Valley of Wisdom. There is a male Troll just outside of the Barber Shop named Ca’nees who sells the Onyx Glare-Reducers. His exact coordinates are 41.0, 61.0.

Related: How to use the Overtuned Corgi Goggles in World of Warcraft

The Onyx Glare-Reducers are not only stylish, but they are often used in tasks involving the Traveler’s Log of the Trading Post feature. Wearing them to complete certain challenges is an easy way to earn progress towards your monthly currency and goals.