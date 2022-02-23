How to get the Oseram Artificer Armor in Horizon Forbidden West

The Oseram Artificer Armor is one of the legendary tier armors that you can get relatively early if you really try for it. Once you have the entire map unlocked, you are free to complete all the steps necessary to unlock it. If you manage to get this armor, you will be glad you did. The defense that it offers is great. Here is how you get the Oseram Artificer Armor in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You get the quest for the Oseram Artificer Armor pretty early in the game. When you reach Barren Light, you can meet a man named Keruf. He is one of the salvagers and has a camp just outside Barren Light in No Man’s Land. Once you reach No Man’s Land, talk to Keruf and he will tell you about a competition he has going on to test who has the skills to build the best armor.

Each one of the salvagers is trying to craft an armor set that will blow the others out of the water. Unfortunately, they all also need your help. After learning about Salvage Contracts, you will need to hunt down all the Salvagers. There are four salvagers to find:

Larend – Barren Light

Runda – The Stillsands

Handa – The Greenswell

Danur – The Raintrance

Each of the salvagers will have a series of quests that they will give you so that they can build their armor. Each of them requires you to gather parts for them to use. It is all part of the main quest called Keruf’s Salvage Unlimited. You will need to complete a total of 17 Salvage Contracts. Once they are all complete, meet up with the salvagers in Barren Light. Keruf will fail to call anyone the winner and then salvagers will combine their creations to give you the legendary armor set.