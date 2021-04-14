How to get the Peacelover’s Attire outfit in Final Fantasy XIV

If you’re looking for a new outfit to wear in Final Fantasy XIV, the Peacelover’s Attire outfit are an excellent choice for a simple glamour outfit for your characters. If you’re looking to complete this entire set, it will take you a bit of time, but it won’t be a horrible grind. You want to make sure you’re on top of the event whenever it appears in your world.

Complete Fêtes and turn in Fête tokens

The best way to unlock the Peacelover’s Attire clothing is to compete in the crafting and gatherer competitive events known as Fêtes. These were added with patch 5.5, and they’re available in the Firmament. You want to make sure you’ve unlocked the Ishgardian Restoration area. You then need to participate in Fêtes, which occur every two hours in a 24-hour span, and then there’s a brief break for two days until the Fêtes becomes available again.

If you wish to take part in the Fêtes, you want to make sure your character has access to any of the Disciple of the Hand or the Disciple of the Land jobs.

You will need to receive 50 Fête tokens to purchase the Peacelover’s Attire outfit and turn them into Enie. You can find her in The Firmament in Ishgard (X: 12.0 Y: 14.0).

When you receive the item, it come in the Peacelover’s Attire Coffer, and it come with five unique items.

Peacelover’s Hat

Peacelover’s Shirt

Peacelover’s Gloves

Peacelover’s Pantaloons

Peacelover’s Longboots

Purchase the Peacelover’s Attire from the Market Board

If you have no interest in completing any of the Fête quests and earn Fête tokens, the alternative is to purchase it from the market board. Be warned that this will be the more expensive route. We haven’t seen it appear on the market board yet, so we imagine that when it does show up, it’s going to be worth quite a bit of gil. We highly recommend you go through the Fête competitions.