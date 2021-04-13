Where to turn in Fête Tokens in Final Fantasy XIV – All rewards

For crafters and gatherers in Final Fantasy XIV, you now have the chance to take part in multiplayer competitive competitions called Fêtes. These events take place at specific times in your homeworld as part of the Skyrise Celebration, having completed the Firmament. When you participate in a Fête, you’ll receive several rewards based on your ranking how well you do compare to the other players. If you do good enough, you’ll receive several presents that you can open or Fête tokens. When you have enough tokens, you’ll be able to take those tokens over to Enie in the Firmament to exchange them for even more exquisite items, such as mounts and new cosmetics.

Before you can participate in any of the Skyrise Celebration Fêtes, you need to have completed the Towards the Firmament quest. You can find it in Ishgard when you’re at least level 60.

Where to find Enie

You can find Enie in The Firmament area in Ishgard. She will be at coordinates X:12.0 Y:14.0. Enie also accepts Skybuilders’ Scrip, if players are still earning those.

Image via Square-enix

All Fête token items

These are all of the items that Enie has on her vendor that you can receive when turning in your Fête tokens.

Antelope Stag Horn – 30 Fête tokens

Craftsman’s Command Materia VII – 2 Fête tokens

Craftsman’s Command Materia VIII – 3 Fête tokens

Craftsman’s Competence Materia VIII – 2 Fête tokens

Craftsman’s Competence Materia VIII – 3 Fête tokens

Craftsman’s Cunning Materia VII – 2 Fête tokens

Craftsman’s Cunning Materia VIII – 3 Fête tokens

Fête Skyrise Balloon – 5 Fête tokens

Fête Party Balloons – 5 Fête tokens

Gatherer’s Grasp Materia VII – 2 Fête tokens

Gatherer’s Grasp Materia VIII – 3 Fête tokens

Gatherer’s Guerdon Materia VII – 2 Fête tokens

Gatherer’s Guerdon Materia VIII – 3 Fête tokens

Gatherer’s Guile Materia VII – 2 Fête tokens

Gatherer’s Guile Materia VIII – 3 Fête tokens

Gunmetal Black Dye – 1 Fête token

Magicked Prism (House Durendaire) – 1 Fête token

Magicked Prism (House Dzemael) – 1 Fête token

Magicked Prism (House Fortemps) – 1 Fête token

Magicked Prism (House Haillenarte) – 1 Fête token

Magicked Prism (Ishgard) – 1 Fête token

Metallic Brass Dye – 1 Fête token

Peacelovers’ Attire Coffer – 50 Fête tokens

Pearl White Dye – 1 Fête tokens

Several of the items listed as available for Fête tokens were already available on Enie’s list for Skybuilders’ Scrip. The new items include the Peacelovers’ Attire Coffer, the Antelope Stag Horn, and the Fête balloons.