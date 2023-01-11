The Phaethon mount is a fiery steed you can ride in Final Fantasy XIV. It’s a cosmetic mount you can add to your growing collection, and finding a way to unlock it can take a reasonable amount of time. You’ll need specific resources and have to go out of your way to find enough of them to exchange with an NPC. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Phaethon mount in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to get the Phaethon mount in Final Fantasy XIV

You can attempt to receive the Phaethon mount by visiting Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han. You can find Nesvaaz in one of the many market stalls at coordinates (X:10.6, Y:10.0). You can find the Phaethon Horn as an available item to receive under the Out-of-this-world Oddities category at the bottom of the list. However, the only way to receive the horn and ride around with your Phaethon mount is to offer Burning Horns to Nesvaaz.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tracking down the three Burning Horns for Nesvaaz is tricky. This item can drop from completing the Timeworn Ophiotaruoskin Treasure Maps.

The Ophiotauroskin maps will only send you to the Shifting Gymnasion Agonon dungeon, where you face off against multiple enemies, attempting to survive to the end. The only way to track down these treasure maps is to complete Disciple of the Land gathering activities in the Elpis region, namely the Botanist, Fishing, and Mining ones. You will want to make sure your character reaches level 90 in these gathering activities and regularly loops these areas collecting the many resources that can appear here.

There’s a chance you can gain access to the Shifting Gymnasion Agonon, but you might not walk away with the rewards, which means getting enough Burning Horns for this mount will take a good amount of time.