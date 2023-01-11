You will find several unique items as you play Final Fantasy XIV, one of which might be Burning Horns. These are a rare material you can use to exchange to an NPC and receive the Phaethon mount, a massive, fiery steed that you can use to ride throughout the game. The problem will be tracking down the Burning Holes, which will be challenging. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Burning Horns in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find Burning Horns in Final Fantasy XIV

There are two places you could find Burning Horns in Final Fantasy XIV. Both of them are from Timeworn Treasure Maps, but it could vary on the ones you need to find. You might need to find Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Treasure Maps, or you might need to track down the older ones, the Timeworn Kumbhiraskin Treasure Maps. Although how you obtain these maps are similar, the locations you need to visit will vary.

You locate these Treasure Maps by performing Botanist, Fishing, or Mining activities at gathering nodes in the game. If you’re looking for Ophiotauroskin treasure maps, travel the Elpis region, but if you’re looking for the Kumbhiraskin Treasure Maps, make your way over to Ultima Thule, where they have a chance to drop. It’s not guaranteed you’ll receive these treasure maps while harvesting materials, but there’s a chance it could happen.

When you receive enough of these maps, bring some friends with you to complete them. There’s a chance a portal will appear to take you to a dungeon, and you’re going to want to bring a good handful of friends with you to complete these challenges, which contain the real rewards, for a chance for you to loot a Burning Hole.

Unfortunately, we’re unsure which of these two Timeworn maps might have the Burning Horns. The Kumbhiraskin Treasure Maps have a chance to take you to the Excitatron 6,000, which received several new rewards. The Ophiotauroskin Treasure Maps have an opportunity to take you to The Shifting Gymnasion Agonon.

We’ll update this guide to narrow down the correct answer and make the Burning Horns an easier task.