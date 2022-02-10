How to get the Postmoogle Barding for your chocobo in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV’s Valentione’s Day event is officially live from February 8 to February 21, bringing with it a brand new Chocobo barding reward for almost no effort at all — the only barrier to entry is making sure to have a level 15 character ready to go.

To participate in the fun, simply head to New Gridania and pick up the “No Love Lost” quest from Lisette de Valentione near the Mih Khetto’s Ampitheatre. The quest chain consists of only two short quests that should take no more than 20 to 30 minutes to complete. The end of this chain will reward the Postmoogle Barding, which can be learned to dress up your Chocobo companion like a mail carrier.

The quests are quite heartwarming and have the luxury of not even having to leave Gridania. As an added bonus, there is an extra Valentione Mobile reward for purchase from the House Valentione Maid vendor just outside of the Amphitheatre.

Players who want more out of the event can even do a repeatable quest that lets them reunite with some familiar faces for postal-related issues. This will reward them with Valentione prisms that will display an image of either the right or left side of a heart over their character.