How to get the Protonaught minion in Final Fantasy XIV

The Protonaught minion is one of several companions you can unlock in Final Fantasy XIV. You can find companions and minions through multiple pieces of content, but certain ones will only drop and appear at specific locations, such as the Protonaught minion. In this guide, we’ll cover where you need to go to find the Protonaught minion and how you unlock it in Final Fantasy XIV.

You can only obtain the Protonaught minion by participating in PvP. Therefore, your primary goal will be to earn Trophy Crystals, which you’ll mean by jumping into PvP matches. The best way to earn Trophy Crystals is through the Series Malmstones, which you can view on your PvP Profile under the Character tab. You’ll receive quite a few Trophy Crystals for every level you reach in the Series Malmstones, with the Protonaught minion costing 1,000 Trophy Crystals.

You can grab the Protonaught minion from the Crystal Quartermaster. You can find them at the Wolves’ Den Pier, which will be at coordinates (X:4.5, Y:6.1). After you’ve turned in your crystals, you can summon your minion and have it follow you around as you play the game. The more PvP matches your participate in, the quicker you’ll level up through the Series Malmstones and earn more Trophy Crystals for multiple prizes.